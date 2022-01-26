BLOG: A great chance for a snow day Saturday

(WAVY) — If you missed out and didn’t go sledding or build that front yard snowman on the last go around, you might have another chance this Saturday. Here’s the latest forecast:

The biggest issues this storm system will bring us are:

Blowing Snow This snow will be light and more fluffy which could blow around on roads and make travel dangerous, especially on bridges during the day Saturday Wind gusts could approach 45 mph

Tidal Flooding Minor tidal flooding is possible Saturday morning at 6 AM and also in the evening at 6 pm Tide levels are expected to be near 5′, about 6 inches below moderate flooding. A new moon is 3 days later which might swell the tide a bit.



Keep an eye on road conditions from VA 511. Also, expect delayed and cancelled flights at the Norfolk and Newport News airports Saturday. Reschedule Saturday Travel if possible.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson