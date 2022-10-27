A strong cold front is sliding to our southeast today. We’ll have a north breeze that will pull down some cool Fall air. It will be some nice fresh air, but a little cool for late October.

Cool North Breeze Today

We started this morning with mostly cloudy skies and a light north wind. Luckily there was no fog today like there was yesterday. The clouds will break as we go through the morning, and we’ll clear out most of the clouds by midday. This as high pressure builds in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

Even though the sun will be out for a while today, the north wind will keep the temps down. So highs will only be in the mid 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

Some of the wind gusts will be up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow the high pressure area will move to our north. There will be an offshore area of low pressure moving north and meeting up with the stalling out cold front. This will set us up for the weather pattern over the weekend.

Weekend Forecast Map

With the high to the north and the low strengthening a bit offshore there will be a breeze out of the northeast between them. This will create a long fetch. Fetch is basically the length of stronger winds over the water. In cases like these the long fetch can allow for the winds to pick up the cool/humid ocean air and blow in onto the coast. So tomorrow as this pattern sets up we’ll have increasing clouds with some isolated showers or sprinkles coming in off of the ocean.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

We’ll have a strong northeast breeze with gusts up to 25mph. There may even be a few gusts to 30mph near the shore. High temps will only be in the low 60s.

We’ll continue with this same weather on Saturday. There won’t be any big areas of rain, but a few sprinkles or light showers will be possible. By Sunday the high and the low will shift around a bit. So the northeast wind should decrease a little. However, we’ll still have lots of clouds. We’ll still have some isolated showers or sprinkles. Highs will stay in the 60s. Through that time there may be some nuisance to minor tidal flooding.

Tide Forecast

It shouldn’t be too bad. However, there may be some rough waves and a little ocean overwash on top of the higher than normal tide. So stay tuned for updates on that.

For now the Halloween forecast looks ok. We will probably have a lot of clouds through the day and evening, but that will just add to the spookiness. There may be some isolated showers, but I don’t think there will be any big rain showers. The spotty showers could continue into the evening, but we’ll see. It’s still a ways out. So check back for updates. We’ll be able to be a little more specific by tomorrow.

The offshore low does have a medium chance of becoming tropical or subtropical.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Whether it becomes tropical, subtropical, or stays non-tropical the effect should be the same. This is due to that pattern. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler