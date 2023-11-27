There’s no doubt about it…yesterday was wet and chilly. My family and I did a little shopping, and heading out in the cold rain was no fun. We ended up getting a decent amount of rain in the region. It was more than forecast by most of the models.

24 Hour Rainfall Totals

It was good to get some more rain, but we didn’t need it on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. There was an area of low pressure that formed along a cool front. These features continued to bring us light rain until early this morning. Now the front and the low have moved offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We already had some clearing this morning. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. There is a stronger cold front to our west. It will move through today, but the colder air will take a little longer to move in. High temps will be in the mid-upper 50s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

The weather should be good for late travelers over much of the country.

National Travel

Today the regional winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15mph, but tomorrow the wind will be gusting up to 30mph out of the northwest. Low temps will be in the 30s tomorrow morning. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s. Then during the afternoon high temps will only manage the mid-upper 40s despite a lot of sunshine.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The wind chills in the afternoon could stay in the upper 30s. So be prepared. The wind will die down Tuesday night. We’ll have clear skies and dry air. So low temps will bottom out in the 20s. If you haven’t brought in the potted plants lately, then you may want to do it today or tomorrow. We’ve had ours out for a while, and they are doing pretty good. We will likely bring them in today.

We’ll have lots of sunshine on Wednesday. There will be less wind. However, high temps will only rise to the mid 40s.

Temperature Trend

We’ll warm up later this week. Some scattered rain showers may return by Friday. I’ll have more about next weekend in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler