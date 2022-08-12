As expected yesterday, we had some more heavy downpours over through the area.

Local Satrad

There was a waterspout reported over the Outer Banks late in the day. There was even some light damage to the yard of one home in Nags Head.

Waterspout Yesterday

Recent heavy rains have put a big dent in the recent drought over the region. Here’s the updated U.S. Drought Monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor

We are going to dry out through the day today, but it will be a gradual process. One cool front has moved through the area. This brought us some cooler temps this morning. (Upper 60s to low 70s). However, the drier air is still north of a second front.

Regional Weather Map

This front will slide south today. We will dry out gradually, but we’ll have enough moisture for a few rain showers. These will likely fall between the midday and early afternoon. Then they will push south into North Carolina between the late afternoon and early evening. High temps will be in the lower 80s.

Forecast Temps Today

The dew points will drop from near 70 to the low 60s through the afternoon. We’ll have a north wind at 5-15mph.

We’ll have some really nice weather this weekend. High temps will be in the low 80s with much drier conditions.

Temperature Trend

Muggy Meter

We’ll have a north breeze today and tomorrow, but it will be lighter on Sunday. Enjoy!

We’ll get some humidity back Monday into Tuesday, but it won’t be as thick as the last couple of weeks. There will be more clouds with some scattered rain showers with a few storms. High temps will remain in the low 80s.

That tropical feature we were watching in the central Atlantic has pretty much fallen apart.

Tropical Satellite

So the Atlantic should stay quiet for a little while longer.

Across the Atlantic they are not getting a cool down over parts of Europe like we are. It’s quite the opposite. They are going into another heat wave across France and a few neighboring countries. Numerous heat alerts have been issued. There are also more wildfires over France. All of this is a clear signal of climate change. Here is the article with more information: Heat and wildfires in western Europe.

If that’s not bad enough….I recently found another article that talks about how rain water may not be safe to drink any longer over the whole world. The little plastic particles that have made the headlines of polluting our waterways over the last couple of decades has now made it into the rainfall. The falling water is now deemed unsafe to drink around the world according to a new study. So here is the article with more information: Rainfall no longer safe to drink.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler