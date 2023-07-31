Last week’s heat was pretty tough. It finally moved out yesterday. So high temps ended up in the lower 80s. Now we are looking at some cooler weather overall this week, but we will warm up a bit today. I’m sure we’ll get that high heat again. Afterall, we do still have all of august to get through.

Today the cool front that brought us the cool down is stalling out to our south.

Regional Weather Map

We started this morning with temps mainly in the 60s. There were even a couple of upper 50s inland, and there were one or two 70s near the shore. We’ll have partly cloudy skies today with a light southwest wind. This will push our high temps up to the upper 80s.

Forecast Temps Today

There may be a stray shower in the region this morning, but we’ll have a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There may be a couple of heavy showers, but we don’t have the deep moisture like last week. So they should be limited.

By tomorrow a second cool front will enter the region from the north. It will cause some isolated showers in the morning with only a stray shower possible in the afternoon. However, much drier air will enter the area behind that second front. Dew points will drop from the 60s today to the upper 50s tomorrow.

Dew Point Forecast

Temps will also drop back to the low 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

With northeast winds running at 8-12mph it should become a very nice day. We’ll have nice/dry weather on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 60s with possibly some 50s inland. Then high temps will be in the low 80s again. We won’t heat up, but higher moisture will push back into the area on Thursday. This could lead to some scattered showers and storms.

In the tropics we are watching 2 tropical disturbances. The one that formed just off the east coast is streaming to the east/northeast. It will stay out to sea, and it only has a low chance of formation. However, there is a feature in the middle Atlantic has a high chance of formation, I it is moving northwest for now.

Tropical Satellite

That potential system will stay out to sea as well, and now it even looks like it will pass well east of Bermuda.

Tropical Satellite

It will be moving over cooler water though. So it may not have a long life if it does form. We’ll see. While it will stay far to our east, it could potentially bring us some higher waves at the oceanfront. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler