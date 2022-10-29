Welcome to the weekend! Across the region this weekend, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a sprinkle or two possible. The majority of the weekend will be dry. Temperature will also be a little lower than normal, in the low 60s to mid 60s this afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

We will continue to see a bit of a breeze Saturday across the region. Gusts to 25 will be possible out of the N/NE. We’ll see the winds decrease some on Sunday with only 10-15 mph winds expected.

This weekend we will see higher than usual tide levels – thanks to a combo of the wind and the astronomical tide caused by the gravitational pull of the moon. With the breezy conditions and a long fetch of NE wind across the water into our region, we will see minor tidal increases this weekend – mainly on Saturday. Most spots should see only nuisance to minor flooding.

For Monday, temperatures will warm up some into the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. We’ll see a decent amount of clouds in the evening. Rain chances should hold off for most of the region until after Trick or Treat activities in the evening. Overnight, into Tuesday – rain chances increase as a slow moving system approaches out area.

In the tropics, we’re monitoring two areas. One near Bermuda only has a small chance of developing. The one in the Caribbean has a medium chance over the next 2 days and a high chance over the next 5 days. I would not be shocked if a tropcial depression forms. If it becomes stronger, the next name on the list is Lisa. So far, we’ve seen 11 named storms. The average is 14 for the entire season. On average, we see a named storm in November every other year.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

