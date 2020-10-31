Blog: A Cool Halloween, Rain for Sunday

This will be the coolest Halloween since 2012! High temperatures will only top off in the upper 50s. So I hope you have a warm costume!

Halloween Forecast

The good news is, we don’t have to worry about any rain. We’ll be dry for today! But that does change tomorrow as a cold front moves through. We’ll stay dry in the morning followed by PM rain that could bring with it some heavy downpours. It won’t be a washout but if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, I would have a backup!

RPM Forecast Sunday Afternoon

Rain totals could be near an inch for areas through the northern tier, but for the most part it looks like half an inch will be the most likely scenario.

GFS Rain Totals

Behind the cold front, it will be a big change for Monday! High temperatures in the low 50s. But we do continue to warm up as the week goes on. The week ahead will also be pretty dry! A quiet pattern is setting up.

Temperature Forecast Trend

In the tropics, we’re watching yet another season that could become a tropical depression in the next 24-48 hours. It is holding together well and heading westward! We’ll keep you updated as the storm progresses.

Satellite Tropics

Hope you have a great Halloween weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka