Blog: A cool and breezy Saturday

Boy what a difference 24 hours makes! This time yesterday we were waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. This Saturday morning, you’ll feel the cool air the second you step outside. It’s about 20-30 degrees cooler, with temperatures this morning starting out in the 30s.

All of this thanks to a strong cold front that came through Friday evening. As the front came through, Norfolk Intl. recorded a drop from 72 to 42 – a 30 degree drop – in just one hour! That’s the largest 1 hour temperature drop for February, according to records from the airport observation station.

Behind the front, we’ll continue to see some gusty winds through Saturday helping to keep the cool air coming in from the north. The wind will make the air temperature, which will be in the mid to upper 30s, feel like it’s in the upper 20s. Winter is certainly reminding us that it’s not over yet!

Sunday looks calm – but on Monday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure across the southeast coast. That system looks to bring us some rain showers late in the afternoon/evening on Monday with showers lasting into Monday night. A brief wintry mix is possible, mainly across northern areas as the precipitation ends Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Stay warm this weekend! Hope you have a great day.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter