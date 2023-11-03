This morning it was cold and frosty. Even Katie Collett (who normally parks in her garage) had to scrape frost off of her vehicle. (Insert shocked emoji here). Temps had made it down to the 30s even near the shore.

Temps This Morning

We had clear skies, no wind, and very dry air over the region. This allowed the maximum cooling to occur.

We have a giant area of high pressure centered over the region. This should give us full sunshine today.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll also have light winds out of the east/northeast. So high temps should be able to warm up this afternoon. They will rise up into the low 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

It will turn into a nice day once we get past the morning chilly. We’ll have nice weather over the weekend as high pressure hangs on. High temps will be in the 60s with upper 60s to near 70 by Sunday.

It will stay dry. However, there may be a couple of isolated showers over the Outer Banks on Saturday. We’ll warm up some more by next week. High temps will be in the 70s. It should be quiet weather for Election Day.

We are still watching that tropical disturbance in the Caribbean. It is moving west, but it now has a very low chance of forming before it moves over land.

Tropical Satellite

The main concern will be heavy rain over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Meteorologist; Jeremy Wheeler