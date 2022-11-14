This last weekend, we had a temperature overcorrection. We were in the upper 70s on Saturday and humid. It felt like Summer. I think we even hit 80 in a spot or two. At one point Friday evening, the breeze felt like I was in the tropics.

Then, colder air arrived yesterday. Our afternoon high temperatures were only in the low-mid 50s, but technically the high was in the 60s as it was mild for a couple of hours after midnight. Now today the cold air is firmly in place. We started the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the wind chills were in the 30s everywhere. We had a lot of sunshine, but there was a strip of clouds coming in off of the Chesapeake Bay. This is from the Bay-effect.

Strip Of Clouds This Morning

Strong high pressure has moved into the region. We have a chilly north breeze around it.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fair skies today with a few more clouds south of the Bay at times. High temps will only be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow, some of the warmer and more humid air to the south will try to push up into our region. However, it won’t push through fully. We’ll be on the edge of it. This setup will bring us increasing clouds through the morning. Then, we’ll have an increasing chance for rain from midday through the afternoon. There may be a small pocket of snow just northwest of the D.C. Area (blue patch below).

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

There could be a few heavy downpours mixing in with the steady rain between the late afternoon and mid-evening hours. There could also be a couple of thunderstorms in the evening for a time.

Future Trak (Tuesday Night)

High temps will warm to near 60 in the metro, but we’ll probably have cooler temps to the north and west.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The rain showers will taper off late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Then we’ll dry out by mid-morning. High temps will be back in the 50s on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday high temps will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It will feel like early Winter out there. These temperatures are a bit much lately. Is it too much to ask for some middle ground? Goldilocks needs some lukewarm porridge.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler