Yesterday’s high temperatures went as forecast. We had highs in the mid-upper 50s over most of the region. There were a few low-mid 50s here and there.

High Temps Yesterday

These numbers were a few degrees below average, but today it will be even further below. A very large area of high pressure has locked-in to our west, and a strong cold front was moving far offshore.

Regional Weather Map

You’ll notice that there is a lot of lake-effect snow happening around the Great Lakes. The cold winds are streaming over the milder water up there, and the effect will be some heavy snowfall. Some of those locations could get hit with a large amount of snow over the next couple of days. They may be measuring it in a couple of feet or more. This could disrupt travel this weekend. It could impact flights or at least connecting flights from that region.

Meanwhile we are going to have a cold/dry pattern here for a while. It will feel like early Winter. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s for the next 5 days.

High Temperature Forecast

The high temperatures are one thing. However, the low temperatures are another. We have had some pretty cold temps already this Fall season. However, tonight we could have some freezing temps in places that haven’t had them yet. We’ll have clear skies and light west winds. Low temps will drop fast. They will likely bottom out in the low-mid 30s in the metro with lots of 20s inland.

Tonight’s Forecast

We have some freeze warnings up for some locations (again that haven’t had a freeze yet).

Frost/Freeze Alerts

A few more locations could be added to this later today. Bring in the potted plants if you haven’t already. You may be keeping them inside for a while.

We will be dry and cool in the region tomorrow for early travelers. High temps will be in the 40s and 50s.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

We should also have good weather for regional travel this weekend. In fact the bulk of the country will be dry for travelers this weekend with a couple of exceptions. The latest trend for our Thanksgiving weather is mild and dry.

Thanksgiving Early Forecast

I think high temps are going to be in the 60s. It will be on my 7-Day forecast tomorrow.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler