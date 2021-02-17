Blog: A Broken Record of a Weather Pattern

If it seems like this pattern keeps showing up where the cut-off line of wintry weather is right across the Peninsula, you’re onto something! This has been the story for the past few storms and is no different for tomorrow.

Thursday 6AM FutureTrak

Waking up tomorrow, Hampton Roads will mainly be dealing with a soaking rain. It’s going to be another dreary day.. but if you had any plans to travel north or west of the Metro, you might want to reconsider your plans. Ice and freezing rain will once again cause man headaches for Richmond and surrounding areas.

Ice Forecast

There’s no doubt we have had an abundance of rainfall in the month of February, my yard tells the story! But Thursday’s and Friday’s rainfall totals will add to the already high amount. By Friday afternoon, most areas will see between 1″-1.5″ of rain. Yikes!

Rainfall Totals

So far this month we have had 3.90″ of rain, the average is 1.74″ and we still have 11 days to go! It is certainly well above average. That means 81% of the days this month have seen some rainfall. It’s been too much!

Days with Rain this Month

Friday won’t be quite as heavy rainfall, but still could cause some problems as you’re heading out the door!

2:30AM Future Trak Friday

There is a light at the end of the tunnel though! We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the weekend, but it will be on the cool side. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’ll keep you updated on the timing of that! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka