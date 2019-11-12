Blog: A Brief Taste of Winter

As the snow/ rain/ sleet mix comes to a close, there still is a few flakes flying through parts of the Southside and into NE NC. But overall, there wasn’t much of it! A few areas had some stick to grassy surfaces but didn’t cause many problems.

Radar at 6:15 PM

The wind and cold was certainly noticeable for everyone though! We started in the 50s this morning and lows tonight will be in the low 30s. Winds were sustained between 10-20 mph, and we had wind gusts up to 35 mph! Hold onto your hat!

Winds through 6AM

The other problem we could be facing in the morning will be bay effect snow showers. Parts of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach could see some flakes early on that could leave a coating on your cars and even the roads since we’ll be around the freezing mark all night. Jeremy Wheeler will keep you up to date on that!

Future Trak Bay Effect Snow

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka