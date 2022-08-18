We kicked off this morning with a nice breath of fresh air.

Tower Cam

We had lots of sunshine with low temperatures in the 60s and (50s)!

Low Temps This Morning

Dew points had dropped to the 50s, and there was a light and variable wind. Birds were chirping….Squirrels were leaping… It was nice! This is setting us up for a nice day today. The offshore low is farther away. It is now moving over the Canadian coast. High pressure has settled in closer to us. There is a stationary front to the south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day. We’ve lost that strong northeast breeze. Instead today our winds will be variable at 5-10mph. High temps will be in the mid 80s for most.

Today’s Forecast Temps

Tomorrow the models backed off of the rain chances. They now have an area of low pressure moving up slower from the south. So I have the day with partly cloudy skies and only a stray shower in the region. High temps will be in the mid 80s. It should be pretty nice.

By Saturday the area of low pressure that I mentioned will creep up from the south. So we’ll have some scattered rain showers and possibly a few storms by Saturday morning.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

Then during the afternoon the low will move away from the area. So we should have a lower chance for rain between the mid afternoon into the evening. At least that’s the latest thinking.

Future Trak (Saturday Afternoon)

The Sunday forecast is a bit tricky. The low should move away from the region. A cool front (should) drop south a bit later in the day. However, some models have the front stalling out near the VA/NC state line. So where that front actually sets up will determine our rain chances for the day. Either way neither day over the weekend will be a washout, and high temps will be in the 80s.

The trend is for scattered showers and storms to start next week. I’ll have more details on the Sunday through Tuesday forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

One issue that we’ll have again today is the threat for rip currents. Today Virginia Beach has a moderate threat for rip currents with a high threat over the Outer Banks.

Rip Current Threat

It will be pretty good for experienced surfers, but it could be dangerous for swimmers. So check with the life guard if you go.

The tropics are still quiet. We are still watching the weak disturbance near the western part of the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical Outlook

It has a low chance of formation over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler