Blog: 4th Of July Is Here!

We are looking at a pretty typical Summer day for this Independence Day 2019! But that also means that we could get a few Summertime thunderstorms this afternoon as well. Here’s the details:

High pressure has slid a little more offshore today. We have a deep southerly flow which is allowing the heat and humidity to flow into the region.

Regional Weather Map (AM)

High temps this afternoon will reach the low 90s with a few mid 90s inland. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.

However, we’ll have more clouds compared to yesterday in southeast Virginia. (We did have clouds and scattered thunderstorms from northeast North Carolina to just north of the state line). We’ll also develop scattered showers and storms over more of the viewing area this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

These should shift west through the evening. We should only have some spotty showers in the region between 8-10pm. So hopefully, most of the fireworks will be ok this evening.

4th Of July Forecast

Temps will be in the 80s, and it will be very muggy.

Tomorrow we’ll be hot and humid again with the chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps will be near 90. The heat index will be around 100. This same pattern will continue through Saturday. On Sunday there will be a cool front moving into the region. Though the timing is in question. If it comes through a little sooner, then we’ll have showers in the morning with cooler/drier air in the afternoon. If it comes in a little slower, then we’ll still be hot and humid with afternoon storms firing up. High temps will either be in the upper 80s or lower 90s. Regardless, we should cool down a little more early next week. High temps will be in the 80s with lower humidity. However, there still will be a few afternoon storms possible through mid-week.

Have a fun and safe 4th of July!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler