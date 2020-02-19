BLOG: Snow on the way for Hampton Roads!

24 hours to the onset of the storm and there’s still SOME disagreement with our weather models, but we are getting a clearer picture. This should continue to be the trend in the next 12 hours, so keep an eye on the forecast with Don tonight and Jeremy tomorrow morning.

Snow Totals

Here is our Thursday 5PM snowfall forecast. Confidence levels are moderate at this time, but improving. This will be a heavy/wet snow. Perfect for snowballs and also for making the roads slick! I believe that we are going to see the snow move in.

Take a look below at our forecast model for the timing of the snow to move in:



Winter Storm Impacts

The impacts for our area. If you are in North Carolina, or the Southside cities, the road conditions will be difficult for several hours Thursday night. By Friday night, I believe we will see dry roads and most of the snow will have melted off.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson