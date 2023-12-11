What a difference 24 hours makes! Yesterday we had on/off rain showers with isolated thunderstorms. High temps had made it into the low 70s in Norfolk with upper 60s in most locations.

High temperatures Yesterday

By this morning we had wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Wow! This afternoon our high temps will only make it into the upper 40s.

Temperature VS Wind Chill

Last night a cold front swept into the region. Rain became heavy for a time. Wind gusts picked up for about an hour or two. There were several gusts to over 45mph and even a few over 55mph.

Satellite/Radar Last Night

This morning the winds were gusting to 35 mph near the shore. So wind chills were in the upper 20s to low 30s. We already started drying out by 8:30am. Skies started clearing by then as well. Dew points have dropped from the 60s yesterday to the 20s and 30s today.

Dew Points

High temps will only be in the upper 40s this afternoon. There will be a few 50s inland/south. The cold front is moving offshore with the area of low pressure riding through the northeast. High pressure is coming in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and much colder temps. Lows will be down in the low-mid 30s with 20s inland. Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine over the area with less wind. We’ll have a light northeast breeze. High temps will be near 50.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Then we’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday. Another cold front will pass through the region Wednesday night. We’ll cool back down to the upper 40s on Thursday. However, this time the front will pass through dry.

In the last 24 hours we picked up a solid 1-2″ of rainfall. A few locations has more than 2″.

Rainfall Reports

We won’t have any rain for at least the next 5 days.

In national news… Many people are talking about the severe weather that hit the central U.S. there were several tornadoes out there, and a couple of them were even deadly in Tennessee. There was a lot of damage. Here is one article with more information. Tennessee tornadoes.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler