NASA set to launch a rocket from Eastern Shore this week

Launch Alert! This week NASA Wallops and Northrop Grumman will send Cygnus capsule on top of an Antares rocket to the International Space Station! The payload will have a variety of items on board including a new experiment to allow astronauts to grow food and a new improved space toilet! That toilet is designed to be smaller for deep space missions.

As of now, the launch is scheduled for Thursday at 9:38 p.m. If you want to go outside and see the rocket, it should be easy as long as our skies are clear. Here’s a look at the launch map. Find the ring closest to you. This is how long it will take for the rocket to appear above the horizon. You’ll be able to see the rocket easily with the unaided eye. For a close-up view, there are parks and spots to see in around Chincoteague, just keep in mind — the NASA Visitors Center is closed for viewing at this time.

Stay tuned to the weather forecast in the coming days as any rain in the area or strong upper-level winds may delay the launch. Otherwise, happy viewing!



Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson