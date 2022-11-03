This upcoming Sunday NASA with Northrup Grumman will launch another resupply mission to the International Space Station. If you want to see this launch in person, you’ll need to wake up early on Sunday. Launch is scheduled for 5:50 AM Sunday morning.

As of the Thursday forecast the weather is looking good. 80% favorable for weather. Low clouds are the main concern.

Launch Viewing Map

The NASA Wallops Visitors Center will be OPEN for this upcoming launch. Gates will open at 3:30 AM. Parking is limited, so get there early.

If you want to watch the launch online you can watch that on NASA-TV

This mission will have a variety of new science experiments going to the Space Station. One of them is to test 3D biological printing of human tissue in space. I’ll share more about that and the other science going on board here on WAVY.com throughout the weekend ahead.

Enjoy the launch!

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson