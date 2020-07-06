How to see the NASA Wallops Launch on July 15th

Coming up soon, NASA Wallops will be launching a Minotaur Rocket from pad 0B. The Launch Date is July 15th with a time TBD. Now this rocket is about half the size of the Antares rocket which recently has been used for International Space Station resupply missions. This mission is a bit different. This 78 foot tall rocket, built by Northrup Grumman is sending a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO is the U.S. Government agency in charge of the United States intelligence satellites.

Here’s a look at the launch map, and for us in Hampton Roads, we should be able to see it, but if the launch is during the day it may be too hard to see if from a distance with cloud cover and humidity in the air which reduces the long range visibility.

The Minotaur IV rocket is smaller than the Antares rocket, but still can carry a 3800 lb payload to lower Earth Orbit. This style of rocket has flown just 6 times. The first time was in 2010, and the most recent was in 2017.

The Wallops Visitors Center is going to be closed for this launch, but will begin its webcast at 8:30 AM on the 15th. If you are planning on going to watch this in person, remember these smaller rockets take off and appear to head into the sky a bit faster than the Antares rockets, so look closely.

There are parks on Chincoteague Island that make great spots to see rocket launches. NASA Wallops recommends Robert Reed waterfront park located on Main Street.