How to see the NASA rocket launch Friday morning

SpaceX and NASA plan to send four Astronauts, including two Americans to the International Space Station. In the past, before sunrise, or after sunset, rocket launches can be visible here in Hampton Roads when the exhaust plume is illuminated by the sun.
This is what it might look like:
The rule of thumb is that the rocket travels 100 miles every minute its in the air, that would bring it into view roughly 5 minutes after liftoff. T-0 is at 5:49 AM
Our skies are expected to be clear, so look to the south and eventually east to see the CREW-2 Rocket head into low Earth orbit.
Good luck!
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson