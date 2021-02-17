How to see Saturday’s Rocket Launch

After many days of rain and cloudy skies, we are looking good for the weather this weekend. The Northrup Grumman Antares Rocket is scheduled to launch Saturday February 20th at 12:36 PM from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Pad 0A. This mission will carry supplies and science to the International Space Station.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson