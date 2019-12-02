Astronomy Triple Treat this week!

We are starting off the week with clouds and rain, but you’re going to want to check out the night sky just after our early sunsets for the next couple of days. Three planets, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn will be in our southwest sky after sunset.

Alignment of planets early this week.

Venus is now going to enter our night sky as the second brightest object, following the moon for the months ahead. Jupiter has been in our sky for sometime, but is soon going to fall below the horizon with the setting sun making it impossible to see very soon.

Morning Planets

ESE Morning Sky at 6 AM

Mars and Mercury are visible in the morning before sunset. (Monday’s Sunset is 7:00 AM)

To generate the images of the horizon and night sky, I used the program Stellarium, check it out if you haven’t used it before.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson