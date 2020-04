It was a bit of a cool start but into this afternoon we'll have highs in the low 60s! Perfect day for an Easter egg hunt. The wind is much lighter today so you don't have to worry about that like yesterday!

While we will have a partly cloudy sky through much of Sunday, some other areas will be hunkering down in their basement with the threat of tornadoes. Parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama are under a moderate risk for severe storms issued by the SPC. That's a 4/5 on the scale. The threat is certainly high there and we'll be keeping an eye on that. Other threats include wind, heavy rain and hail.