We are coming to a close!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Going! Going! Going! I cannot believe its almost gone. I am narrowing down to my last month at the station and I feel…completely ready to take on whatever is next! Since my last blog post, I have set my mind to focus on learning my place in the world of broadcast, and ultimately I believe I did myself a huge justice in taking up communications at Old Dominion University. It has not only gave me the connections and resources to succeed, but has made me a well-rounded student, friend, and leader.

Danyaisha White and Sinbad on The Hampton Roads Show

Since my last blog post, I do nothing different. However, everything is flowing seamlessly. I now know what to do any exactly how to get it done when I am floor directing The Hampton Roads Show, I am able to multitask multiple situations and at the end of it all, be proud of the results and know that I made it happen.



Danyaisha White, Santa Clause and Kerri Furey at Yankee Candle Williamsburg



This week, I was able to mark field producing off of my checklist! We took a field trip to Yankee Candle Williamsburg on a location shoot with Kerri Furey. I worked side by side with Stephanie Cooke and photographer, editor, and cameraman, James Pulley. Stephanie showed me the ropes of field producing. James walked me through cameras and what he needed in order to get what he needed in order to have a successful production. The most important thing about this experience is what can I take from it. A wise lady once told me, “Nobody can stop you, not mama, not your friends, nobody…BUT YOU!”