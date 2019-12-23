This is the Beautiful End to an AMAZING beginning.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – So listen, that was in my best Chris Reckling voice, it is my last day at WAVY TV 10. However, it will not be the last time anybody will see the name Danyaisha White. I have been extremely grateful for this opportunity, not once when I was a child did I think I would be working in Television. Television takes a great amount of hard work, dedication, confidence and the drive to succeed. I came in with the drive and, now, I am leaving with the confidence that I can pursue my dreams. I highly recommend that if YOU are thinking about an internship, try your luck, a “No” is better than never shooting your shot at what it is you love.

Lunch and Learn

The people here at the station are here for guidance, but most importantly they are here to show you that anything is possible. Now, I have life-long friends and mentors that I will carry in my heart. The internship is over, and I am taking a huge load of skills with me: follow a rundown, floor direct a show, run a teleprompter, write stand-ups as a Reporter…I even know how to shoot plays in sports!

December 2019 Graduation



I am prepared for the next chapter of my life. I use to sit and wait for the pages of my book to fill themselves, now, I have the pen and I know exactly who the author is. I am in control. This isn’t the end, it’s just the beginning. Thank you to my WAVY family. Until we meet again.

Just keep swimming…



