The Road To Reporting – 3

Today was an exciting day for me, I was featured on TV for the first time!! (My family watched my .2 seconds of fame of course). I was learning how to do an in house skype interview meaning you stayed in for the story and interviewed someone online at the station instead of having to leave and go out on a story. The process was more relaxed and felt more natural without the harsh lights and cameras.

Going off that, these few weeks have been full of growth for me. I feel like I am at the peak of my internship and have really been living up to my full potential here. I am at a place where I love what I do and I am comfortable doing it. I have multiple news packages completed that I have loved putting together including my favorite one, which was in front of the bam, giving me teleprompter practice.

Lastly, we had the lunch and learn this past week. This really got me thinking and honestly stressing a little bit. It was so great listening to everyones experiences and understanding how they got to where they are now along with all the advice that was given. I took a lot of notes. I have enough to put a highlight reel together and have started, but I am torn on where in the broadcast industry I want to go after graduation and it made me realize how much more of a journey I have left in front of me. I’m staying optimistic and have to keep reminding myself that I have come further than I ever thought I would in this industry in such a short time.