Temperatures through Spring – when will it warm up?

The month of March is a time of growth – for the plants, and for the temperatures.

Throughout the month our average high starts to climb – from the mid 50s at the beginning of the month into the mid 60s by the end of the month. Through April, we’re hitting the 70s pretty often – with 70 our average high for April 15th.

The average then increases to 74 for May 1st, with 77 – close to 80 as we head towards mid to late May.

The average high temperature for the last day of May in Hampton Roads is 81.

Of course, during this time – temperature swings are likely. We may have some days in the 40s and 50s, and other days where the temperature is far above average. That’s part of nature’s way of bringing in the warmer temperatures and trying to balance things out.

