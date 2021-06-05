Summer Sun Through The Weekend & Beyond

After receiving over half of our monthly June rainfall in a matter of two days, it’s nice to see the sunshine return to Hampton Roads. It’s here to stay, too, as a summer-like pattern takes hold for the rest of the weekend and beyond.

This means drier weather, and only isolated rain chances, but we’ll crank the heat & humidity. A friendly reminder that the dog days of summer are not too far off.

It’s mostly clear tonight and muggy, as temperatures only drop to the low 70s overnight. A beautiful rest of our Saturday though, get out and enjoy. Sunday is another winner of a day! Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures up near 90 degrees, in fact, many locations will get to the low 90s(!). That’s roughly 10 degrees above the ‘normal’ high this time of year.

A beach day for sure! Especially considering the late day sea-breeze that develops, keeping temperatures on the sand in the 80s.

Going into the workweek, the humidity increases each and every day, so we’ll have to introduce some showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. These should only be isolated at best, and confined to the afternoon hours as they’ll need to be sparked by the heat & humidity of the day. Expect this pattern from Monday through about Thursday – partly cloudy, highs near 90, with a few isolated afternoon showers & thunderstorms.

Grab the sunglasses and crank the A/C.

See ya on the tv! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro