Storms Move Out, Back to Sunshine Tuesday

Whew – it’s been a whirlwind this afternoon. Peak winds gusts were over 50 mph in spots! Hampton saw a wind gust of 54 mph while Norfolk peaked at 51 mph. This pumped in the warmth, boosting highs this afternoon in the mid 60s! Leave it to Hampton Roads to go from chilly 30s to stormy 60s in a matter of 24 hours. Good news though, this is all moving out and we’ll be back to sunshine on Tuesday.

Closer to the sunset the main line of downpours will be offshore and we’ll be left with a breeze. This clears us out tonight and drops temperatures into the 30s. Sunshine and 50s should hold for Tuesday with a little breeze and as high pressure squeezes in behind the front, as a result, the weather remains quiet through the end of the week.

Finally, a stretch of some sunshine to give us a break from all of this recent rainy weather.

More forecast details here.

Stay stoked! Meteorologist Steve Fundaro.