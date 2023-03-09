When severe weather hits our region, your storm reports are incredibly valuable. Hail size, wind damage and reports of funnel clouds can help those downstream be alerted to the threats the storm may pose.

WAVY has teamed up with the NWS in Wakefield to bring you a condensed version of the Skywarn Spotter training course. The NWS issues the watches and warnings that we then broadcast to you. It’s a partnership we are proud of – working together to keep you and your fmaily safe. You can watch the 30 min video on our YouTube channel.

If you’re interested in taking the full course, you can do so online through the COMET module system.

The National Weather Service will also be holding in person classes soon across the region. For a full list of locations, click here.