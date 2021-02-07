Some Patchy Ice By Dawn Monday

We got soaked today, no doubt, pulling a complete 180° from the weather yesterday. And we’ll do it again, pulling another 180° as sunshine should prevail for the day tomorrow. But since our grounds are already so soaked, and we piled on upwards of an inch of rain today, a lot of this rain/water is slowly getting absorbed into the ground. As the cold and dry air sinks into the region tonight, some of this residual rain/water that’s left on the ground is likely to ice over.

While I don’t expect anything dramatic, there could be some slick spots on the roadways for the Monday morning commute. Especially the bridges, as the freezing air can slide underneath. Low temperatures by dawn on Monday should be in the 20s for most of us, with a few locations will be around 30°. And while the rest of Monday won’t be all that warm (highs only near 40°) at least the sun will be shining – enjoy it, because a few more rounds of rain are on the way this week.