On My Side at WAVY 10

My first day stepping foot into the WAVY-TV 10/ WVBT FOX43 station. The official intern orientation had concluded and my intern coordinator Bob Bennett, snapped a photo of be in the lobby.

NOTE: This blog was written during the beginning of my internship in September.

Exactly a year ago, I wouldn’t have guessed that I’d be at WAVY 10. But I did it. I’m here, and I’m still excited about all there is to learn and discover.

This is my first internship down in Virginia throughout my attendance at Hampton University. Over the summer, I was granted the position of “production intern” at a local station called PGCTV, channel 76 in Price George’s County, Maryland. I’m originally from Ellicott City, MD so it was a relatively long commute. But CTV was my first television internship ever, and it ultimately prepared me for my role at WAVY 10.

My first week at the station, definitely called for me to keep me eyes wide open and my curiosity at its peak. I took a fair amount of notes and have learned a lot -particularly behind the assignment desk.

During my first day at the assignment desk, I successfully created a map that highlights an E Queen St. location in Hampton, VA.

During my first week, we covered a lot of information about iNews. This is the news software that is used within the station to keep all information organized and ready to launch for the show. All I can say is… lots of acronyms and abbreviations to take in, but with time they’ll be more familiar. Another cool thing that I definitely needed to learn how to do, is to make a map. After an extended amount of trial and error, I was successfully able to create a map smoothly on my own. I now also know how to make the map look more appealing with word and graphic placement and sizing. Since I aspire to be a producer and this is apart of a producer’s job, I was greatly encouraged to get the hang of making these maps.

During my second week, things were more focused on production. I was able to shadow, WAVY 10 producer, Karyn at her desk. We went went over a lot in terms of finding a story, writing on deadline, and ensuring that the show is properly lined up in iNews. The following day, I got to work. Aside from going in the studio to shadow a show producer, I was able to work with another WAVY 10 producer, Meagan. I wrote three newscast stories and a tease that Meagan assigned to me. They were read live on the 6:30pm and 7:00pm shows, and my smile was literally ear-to-ear.

Overall, my experience so far at WAVY 10 has been very unique and helpful. I’m grateful that I have this opportunity to learn, grow, and network within the news and television industry. There’s much more material to learn. I’m just beginning my journey, and can’t wait to be enlightened.