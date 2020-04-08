USO offers programs for families in a time of social distancing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia has a bunch of programs people can take advantage of right now in this age of social distancing, especially for military families who have kids out of school.

There’s a long list of ideas right on their website.



One is a USO Pen Pal Program that allows military members and their families to write letters to seniors electronically. It’s a way to connect with people in a time where we can’t meet face-to-face.

There is also the Little Patriots Kids Korner. This is basically a virtual program that lets kids do some crafting and cooking. For each segment, a USO staff member will guide kids through different projects, experiments or snacks.



Another option for families is the Activity Card. Here, families look at the card and choose one activity a day. They can then take a selfie showing they did the activity and post it to social media with a specific hashtag. Families who get the most creative can win a prize.



For more information on these programs and more visit www.uso.org/programs