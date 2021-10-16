What I’ve learned after one month at WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s officially been a month since I started here as an intern, and time has flown by.

The best part of my internship so far has been connecting with so many people. From shadowing talented reporters, producers, and directors, I’ve gotten to know so many good people and most importantly hear their advice.

I’ve been able to practice stand-ups and anchoring, which has been tons of fun!

Honestly, the anchor desk is downright intimidating. But I took a seat anyway. The most challenging part of was trying to sound natural and maintaining (almost) perfect posture.

Practicing my first stand up with Reporter Madison Pearman (WAVY photo/Nathan Crawford)

Avi Scott at the studio anchor desk (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)

Some footage from my reel (WAVY photo)

Avi Scott at the studio anchor desk (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)

Sitting in the producer’s booth October 16, 2021 (WAVY photo/Avi Scott)

My story trending on WAVY.com (WAVY photo/Avi Scott)

Production Assistant Jasmine Speller showing me how to operate the studio cameras (WAVY photo/Nathan Crawford)

Now that I’m on week five of my internship, here’s what I’ve learned so far:

Accept failure – Against my better judgement, I’ve always been a perfectionist. But being here has really challenged me to become more comfortable with failure, and then trying again. Saying yes more often – Being open to opportunity has helped me have less fear of making mistakes in front of others.

With the time I have left, my goal is to finish my reporter-anchor reel and connect with as many people as possible.

So far, I’ve written around ten articles for WAVY.com and covered weeks three through seven of Friday Night Flights. Here are some of my favorites:

Family-owned BBQ restaurant in Williamsburg recognized by Virginia House of Delegates resolution

Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach to host Fil Fest USA

VB authorities rescue several people from the water amid strong storms

I even got to write and schedule Twitter and Facebook posts on WAVY’s social media.

I have so much to look forward to, but until then, you can check out more updates on my experience at WAVY TV 10 on Twitter at @ascottreports.