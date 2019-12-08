WAVY-TV 10 Internship: It’s hard to say goodbye

The moment is finally here. I’ll be finishing my last week at WAVY-TV 10 as a digital intern for the newsroom. I can’t explain how much this internship has empowered me to become bigger than myself.

When I first got accepted the position as an intern, I couldn’t wait to step foot into the number 1 station surrounding the Hampton Roads Area.

I have published over 50 articles while being a digital intern. Although my focus for my internship was publishing articles, I took it upon myself to work even harder.

I got the opportunity to create a reporter reel that highlights my talents in front of and behind the camera. The work that I’ve done at the station, will allow me to have options when applying for job positions.

WAVY-TV 10 has given me the opportunity to grow and prosper. I am excited to announce that I am officially ready to start applying for jobs in January.

If you would like to see some of my published work click here.