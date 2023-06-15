PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I woke up Monday morning with a cold shiver down my spine from the amount of anxiety I had starting my first day at WAVY. I held my breath entering the newsroom because I knew I would be working with some of the best producers, reporters and anchors in broadcast news. My anxiety was replaced by a smile by the end of my day.

I hit the ground running with Dominic at the assignment desk. He showed me how to understand the schedules on Daybook and taught me terminology used in the newsroom. By the time my supervisor Bob Bennett entered, this had improved my disposition. Bob and I got to know one another; he encouraged me to remain excited for what the day would bring.

I attended our morning editorial meeting, where our newsroom producers and reporters welcomed me, and I observed them discuss the news coverage for the day. It was fascinating to watch the magic of the newsroom, which I won’t spoil too much, but I had a completely different understanding of the news. I couldn’t stay mesmerized for too long, because my day took a quick turn.

Investigative Reporter Julie Millet was working on a follow-up piece about a non-fatal shooting that happened on the previous Saturday. I shadowed her, and I got the opportunity to ride with her over to the victim’s house. When we arrived, I was chilled by the sight of bullet holes through the windows, cars, and house. I was shocked, but I observed Julie’s calm and collected demeanor. Julie showed me how to do “door knocking” around houses in the vicinity to get an interview.

Once we returned to the newsroom, Julie taught me how to write a VOSOT (video and sound on tape) and a web story. She then let me write about what happened, and we collaborated on finishing the web story and VOSOT for this story to be on the 5 o’clock evening news. This was the most exciting part of the day for me. I enjoyed being able to bring this story to the public and having a firsthand experience. Julie is a great reporter and mentor.

Since then, I’ve written multiple VOSOTs and logs, gotten out to the courthouse for research, conducted a Zoom interview, and collaborated on web stories. My most recent outing was the ribbon cutting at the Market Height apartments in Norfolk. This was my first-time reporting with a mic and asking interview questions. I was super nervous, but I know I’ll get better over time.

Overall, it was a fantastic experience, and I enjoyed writing the VOSOT for it. From what I’ve experienced, the life of a reporter is compact and dynamic. I’m excited to watch under such great mentors and to see that my writing has improved since I first started, and I feel more confident the more I write. I look forward to what the coming weeks bring, but for now, this is Alexandria Williams, signing out.