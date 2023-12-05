(WAVY) — The day has finally come—my last day as a WAVY News 10 intern. Working with the promotions and sports departments were the highlights of the past three months. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but I genuinely will be forever grateful I had the opportunity to intern for the news station I’ve watched since a young child.

I wasn’t the average intern. From waking up to teach middle school English to wrapping up with the sports department around midnight sparked a drive in me that I will continue to ride out until I achieve everything I set my mind to.

I got the opportunity to write and edit my first real news package and promo for my final project, and I am extremely proud of myself and of how it turned out.

I am forever grateful to the individuals that believed in me—Mike Booth, Antonio Jones, Kiahnna Patterson, and James Kattato. My little blue notebook holds everything they taught and will go wherever I go.

My journey hasn’t been lollipops and gumdrops 24/7, but I know what has been spoken into my life and that I’ll always end up where I need to be. This internship marked the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I am ready to keep turning the pages to bigger and better things.

As always, you can follow me on X @morganhmedia!