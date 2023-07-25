PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – At the top of the week, I went out in the field with Raven Payne. This was a fun, collaborative and teachable experience. As we rode to our destination, Raven shared what it is like to be a young reporter fresh out of undergrad. She moved over 2,000 miles to embark on her career! Her commitment inspires me to keep scratching the surface to where my passions, hard work and skills can take me.

I was continuously practicing getting comfortable doing camera stand-ups and creating news packages with Kiahnna Paterson and Amy Avery. I am extremely grateful working with them because they’ve both taught me to be sponge, constantly absorbing a lesson from challenges. My experience truly has me ready to continue the craft as a professional. You can check out stories I’ve shadowed here: