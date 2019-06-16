The Start of Something Special

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY)- I remember tossing and turning the night before orientation, more anxious than anything about what would take place the next day. I was so scared of being late I left early enough to crab-walk to the station. I was still quite nervous but after orientation with The Hampton Roads Show Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke, I knew this was the place to jump start my career into journalism.

My first few weeks have been frightening at times, but the opportunity to learn what I’m passionate about has been well worth it. Working in the sports department with the likes of Bruce Rader, Brian Parsons, and Nathan Epstein has given me insight that is invaluable to my future.

My first official day was spent with Nathan as I shadowed him covering a high school baseball game. He showed me where to set the camera up in order to get the best shots and let me get some much needed practice using the camera. I also watched him edit the package with astonishment at how fast he moved.

Initially, maneuvering through Avid was like trying to do a Rubik’s Cube with a blindfold on. I was bamboozled.

Luckily for me, my supervisor is Brian Parsons. At first I just sat back and watched trying to understand what action the symbols on the keyboard provoked. After a week he let me have a crack at editing and I’ve loved it ever since. There has definitely been struggles with Avid but I know with the guidance of the sports department and hard work I can become a pro in no time.

So far I’ve learned how to edit, work the teleprompter, and the full process that goes into making a great package. As the summer continues I will work on directing, shooting, and my on-camera presence.