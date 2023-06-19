PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Starting at WAVY as a production intern two weeks ago, I did not know what to expect. Getting to be behind the scenes after watching the Hampton Roads Show and WAVY news all my life, was so inspiring. To finally see what it takes to put these wonderful shows on air definitely made me even more excited to be an intern for the summer.

Hampton Roads Show/Sam Rhinard

I could tell right away that the staff at WAVY was so welcoming just on my first day. I immediately started to learn how to put in graphic work orders for the Hampton Roads Show and how to read information for a satellite interview. Ever since that first day, I have expanded on my previous knowledge in floor directing at James Madison University’s TV station, BreezeTV. Learning how to set up and take down sets, putting microphones on guests, and even getting to co-floor direct a Hampton Roads Show has already taught me so much more than I thought I would. Even though I am in production, seeing and learning how to write for teases or board graphics have been really interesting to do.

Prompter Station/Sam Rhinard

Being a production intern also gives me the amazing opportunity to sit in the control room and watch WAVY’s Midday show at noon. Sitting in the room is so amazing, hearing everything that goes on behind the scenes to make sure everything looks right, everyone is in the right place, and helping each other out in the best way possible. I have had the great pleasure to also run prompter for the show two different times and am grateful to my intern supervisor for trusting me so much already within my first two weeks. Also, I was able to shadow the director for a show and I got to see the technical side of pulling up graphics, video, audio, and more!

I have had so many different opportunities within just two weeks that I probably would not have gotten anywhere else. I am so excited to see what the future brings for me here throughout the summer and am excited to learn as much as I can. Make sure to stay tuned for more exciting updates in the future cause the show is just beginning!

