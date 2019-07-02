The Road To Reporting-Blog 2

The past few weeks since my past blog post have been a sense of clarity for me. Now in the single digits of weeks left in my internship I have chosen a speciality, reporting. I knew pretty early on I wanted to go into reporting, I fell in love with being in front of the camera and the lifestyle of fast deadlines and hands on learning. I have taken on the challenge of starting my 5 min highlight reel thats due the end of this month. I have written and edited two complete news packages and am on my third, I have a number of stand-ups, whips, and anchoring practice.

Another exciting thing I have done is spend the day with producers and spend the night with production. Being with production was a really cool experience to view how to work the teleprompter (and actually working it during the 5 o’clock news) along with shadowing what goes on in the studio during the 10pm and 11pm news. I got to ask a lot of questions to the anchors and get a feel for how to read the teleprompter on camera.

Going forward, I want to continue to learn how to talk and act on and off screen in the reporting world since it is all so new to me. Even though I am starting a little behind being a public relations major not a journalism major, I feel I have learned a lot on the job and care too much to be anything but great at what I’m doing.