The Intern-duction

During these past few weeks at WAVY TV 10, I have been able to dive right into my dream career. These past weeks have allowed me to get the best hands on experience from floor directing, learning prompter, and working with all different types of people and personalities. Interning in the production/ HRS department with WAVY has allowed me to appreciate all the hard work and dedication that goes into a successful show. Working in production is the definition of team work. Every individual roll is vital part of the shows production.
My first week at WAVY I was super nervous and excited at the same time. Under the training of Stephanie Cooke, shadowing Craig, and assisting the other interns, I felt confident and supported that when my time came to floor direct, that I would do well. For my first time I will say that I am proud of myself for being able to use the skills that I was taught to get the task done. My favorite part of working The Hampton Roads show is the movie review, the amazing chefs, and the difference audiences that come in. I am looking forward to the rest of my time at WAVY.