PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time here at WAVY has finally come to an end, but what a great day to end on! Today was the best Hampton Roads Show I have been part of, with great talent, hilarious comedians, and wonderful cooking! It was surely a great show to end on and to go out with a bang!

It is a bittersweet day for me as it is time to turn in my badge and go on to my next adventure. However, my experience here has surely helped prepare me for my next adventure. It has been the best time to be able to learn from some of the best in the business. It was a privilege to have worked with the hosts and production team of the Hampton Roads Show who were all so welcoming and supportive throughout my time here. I have learned so much and was so privileged to have meet some of the most talented and best people. Thank you for everyone who made my experience here at Wavy!