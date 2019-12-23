The Final Countdown.

It’s time to wrap up my last few days at Wavy. I have to say this was my first internship and it has been nothing but great vibes. I have learned so much by interning at Wavy10. I was given so many chances to create and edit my own stand-ups. I even had the chance to practice anchoring for Wavy10 and The Hampton Roads Show.

Anchoring isn’t as easy as it looks but what job is ? I have to say though that I love anchoring and I love reporting equally . If I could do it all over again I would and that goes for this whole internship .

I have definitely learned how to step out of my comfort zone. Over the course of the semester I have been getting better at doing my stand ups with a lot of practice .

I can’t thank Symone Davis enough for taking the time to teach me her amazing skills. She is a wonderful lifestyle reporter and she has definitely persuaded me into wanting to be a lifestyle reporter like her. She was very patient with me and helped me become a better reporter. Symone taught me some cool skills as far as editing videos and how to add special effects. I am definitely gonna miss being her sidekick.

Anchoring the Hampton Roads Show

I can’t wait to graduate so that I can apply for a real job at the station!