Starting my journey as a Digital Intern at WAVY-TV 10

The beginning of a new experience has just started for me as I enter my senior year at Norfolk State University. I am currently upholding a position as WAVY-TV 10 new Digital Intern. Last Wednesday was the start of something new, my first day. That morning, I couldn’t wait to wake up as I anticipated my third internship thus far.



Internships have been the stepping stone to my undergraduate success. This opportunity with WAVY-TV 10 is about enhancing my ability to become more than a journalist: a digital storyteller in the newsroom.

Multimedia journalists have the ability to write, edit, shoot, and cultivate a story. My main goal as a storyteller is to develop all of those abilities after completing this Internship.

In my first full week of being here, I’ve shadowed a digital producer and published by first article. My article was about McDonald’s investing in new tech that could speed up their drive-thru process. I wrote the story in an hour and saved it to the digital producer for editing.

I’m so excited to see what else is in store for me on this journey of becoming the best digital intern during my term here. Stay tuned for more on my internship experience here at WAVY.