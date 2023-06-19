My first week at WAVY has been amazing.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I began on June 1st, and I was anxious and unsure of how to enter the parking lot’s gates, but the environment quickly helped me get over my anxiety.

My first day at WAVY I automatically received hands-on training using the teleprompter for the 12 o’clock newscast.

I was given headphones and a rundown sheet each day of the week so I could observe how the Hampton Roads Show is managed. Hearing everything that takes place to run the show was fascinating. Hearing all of the callouts and camera movements was fantastic as well. I believe the production team is similar to an engine of a car; it keeps the show moving, but stays hidden.

I had the pleasure to floor direct and teleprompt several programs during the week. I also participated in two Hampton Roads Shows this week. During those shows, I escorted Tara and Chris, the hosts of the HRS, to various outdoor segments. Additionally, I had the opportunity to sample meals from Primo 255, Cabo Cabo, and The Butcher’s Son.

The internship is off to a fantastic start.