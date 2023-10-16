PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I am entering my second and final year of graduate school and I still am amazed at how much there is to learn about editing in Adobe Premiere Pro in my field. It is a never ending process. Fortunately, I’ve had the opportunity to shadow the amazing Antonio Jones, who sat down with me and showed me how to edit (and write) a promo for a news story.

Throughout the process, I am pretty sure he heard “That’s how you do that!” several times. In the blue notebook labeled “FOX” he gifted me are pages already full of blue ink as I jot down every talking point he has made. Even as an educator, I am still constantly learning no matter which hat I put on.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve shadowed Craig Loper and James Kattato in the WAVY Sports Department, and I leave with a full note on the Notes app everyday. I’ve never been into sports, but when you are awarded the opportunity to be a sponge and soak up every bit of information from individuals that are successful in your career field, you learn to adapt.

If I’m not at work, I’m at school. If I’m not at school, I’m at my internship. Despite my back to back schedule, I will forever remain grateful for the opportunity to get my foot in the door with my future career.

Walking into the WAVY TV 10 station brings a smile to my face, regardless of my energy level. I always beam when either Tom Schaad or Marielena Balouris speak to me as if I am a part of the team.