PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a bittersweet feeling that comes with acknowledging the end of my internship. It’s sweet because I am glad that I was able to take advantage of this amazing opportunity and am thankful that I am able to leave with the experience and knowledge that I was provided with by my supervisor and those I shadowed, along with the connections I formed during my time here at WAVY. Leaving is also a bitter feeling because it’s over. I thoroughly and genuinely enjoyed my time here at WAVY because of the environment that comes with the staff as well as the opportunity in which I was afforded to grow and further develop as a broadcaster, producer, editor, and writer.

I believe that I am more skilled in these crucial areas of journalism than I was before starting my internship, which allowed me to mature as a professional. I not only feel more skilled, but also more confident. My experiences here at the station reinforced the confidence I had in myself at the start. As I prepare to graduate and take the next steps in my career, I am already looking forward to returning to WAVY, which will hopefully be in the near future.