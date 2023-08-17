PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As I write my final blog post in the office I have become so familiar with, I am overcome with many different emotions, but the main one is gratefulness. I feel so grateful that it’s so hard to say goodbye to my WAVY family because that means it has truly been the journey of a lifetime and I have loved every moment of working with such knowledgeable and supportive people.

At the beginning of my internship, I was definitely fresh faced and didn’t have a lot of experience in broadcast journalism, but now I can confidently say that I feel prepared as my senior year begins and I start applying to jobs and some grad schools. There is always more to learn but I welcome the continued challenge and am grateful for everything that working at WAVY taught me.

Some of the WAVY interns, photo curtesy of HRS Instagram

These past few days have been exciting as I’ve been trying to treasure each one. Last Friday, we had musical guest Lana Scott on The Hampton Roads. She was a finalist on The Voice and it turns out we also went to the same high school! She was so kind and talented and one of the biggest parts I’ve enjoyed with working for The Hampton Roads Show has been meeting all different people from the community and seeing how they make an impact. There’s always something new with each day and taping and I’m so glad I got to have a ‘behind the scenes’ perspective.

Last Day at Hampton Roads Show, photo curtesy of Elizabeth Hill

With my final day also comes many thank you’s. I want to thank reporters KaMaria Braye and Brett Hall for letting me shadow them in the field and photographer LV Harrell for helping me film my standups for my reporter reel and teaching me about Adobe Premiere. All three of these people offered amazing advice and I’m so lucky to have learned from them. To Tara and Chris, the amazing HRS co-hosts, seeing you work your magic every day has been incredible and thank you for all the support and knowledge, including the web posts of course. Thank you to Kenisha Stringfield for being the best supervisor and Stephanie Cooke for being an amazing intern coordinator. You both constantly support and push the interns to the best. Finally, thank you to the rest of my HRS interns. Working and collaborating with you each week has been so fun and meaningful, and I can’t wait to see where you all end up!

This is Fiona Sullivan, 10 On Your Side, signing off.